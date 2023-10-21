Apartment residents evacuated after parking garage fire on Hayden Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters evacuated apartment residents after a fire in a parking garage on Hayden Island early Saturday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PF&R said just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire in a parking garage in the lowest level of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Hayden Bay Drive. There were four floors of occupied apartments above the fire and an evacuation began.

Crews said access to the burning cars was difficult, but they were able to eventually get them under control. The apartments were searched, and no injuries were found. Smoke and water damage left eight apartments uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing housing assistance.

PF&R have not said if a cause of the fire has been determined.

