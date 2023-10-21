Around the House NW
Cloudy and cooler Saturday, showers return Sunday

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Yesterday had some stubborn clouds but it was still able to make it to 70, well above average for the season. Although today will be cooler, it will still be above average in the mid to upper 60s. It will also be a cloudy day but the chance for showers does not kick in until late tonight, maybe not even until tomorrow morning. This drippy Sunday morning will dry up late into the day leaving us likely dry Monday. Then another system comes in Tuesday evening and brings showers to rain, then back to showers as we get to Friday.

The average high for PDX this week is in the low 60s. Mild temperatures above average continue with Thursday being our coldest day in the upper 50s. It stays at or above average overnight giving us warm nights all week.

