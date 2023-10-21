Daycares seeing impact of looming PPS strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As a potential strike beginning on Nov. 1 looms for teachers in the Portland Public School’s District, some parents of students in the area are scrambling to come up with plans for childcare.

“It’s a challenge for sure if school doesn’t happen,” Lauren Cox, who has two young kids in the school district, said.

Cox said she is disappointed an agreement between teachers and administration is still yet to be seen, because if a strike comes to fruition, her short-term plans and work schedule could get messy.

“My husband and I were just talking about how we coordinate,” she explained. “He travels for business, and I have vacation plans the following week. So, logistically it’s challenging to figure out how to coordinate childcare.”

Tara Bishop, who co-owns the Barnes-Miller Child Development Center, said she has already begun to see parents calling in and inquiring about childcare should a strike occur.

“It’s a big disadvantage for parents that work, have jobs and have to go in the office. It will be very difficult,” she said. “I’ve had about four families [call in] so far. They just want to know if we’re going to have extended care for children that need care during that time period.”

Bishop said should teachers strike, they’re prepared to step up as best they can to support the needs of parents with young students in the community by offering services to “as many as we can. We’ll take whatever we can manage and handle.”

PPS said they are planning on providing resources for parents and students should a strike occur, including meals and student health centers.

