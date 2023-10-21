Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Facility to help kids with addiction, mental health, behavior treatment breaks ground in Oregon City

The 22,000-square-foot facility will be able to provide behavioral, mental health and substance abuse treatments for up to 40 kids.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A new youth treatment center broke ground in Oregon City on Friday.

Parrott Creek’s expanded center will focus on helping children impacted by the criminal justice system, and those struggling with addiction and mental health.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will be able to provide behavioral, mental health and substance abuse treatments for up to 40 kids.

SEE ALSO: Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody

FOX 12 spoke with Anyeley Hallova, the founder of the real estate development company for the project about how the building itself will help with that mission.

“On the Parrott Creek site, the youth are really connected to nature and so the buildings have a very much indoor-outdoor feeling,” Hallova said. “And really providing the space that Parrot Creek needs to effectively do their mission as an organization. And a lot of that deals with the connection to nature and their cultural ecology program and providing a safe and welcoming space for youth have treatment and see a brighter future. "

According to a study done by OHSU, Oregon has one of the highest needs for substance abuse treatment in the country, but some of the lowest accessibility rates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train
Man dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham

Latest News

The 22,000-square-foot facility will be able to provide behavioral, mental health and substance...
Facility to help kids with addiction, mental health, behavior treatment breaks ground in Oregon City
A Salt Lake City grand jury indicted four people, accusing them of buying and selling...
Oregon man charged in theft of dinosaur bones
A person walking in Clark County was hit and killed by a car early Friday, according to deputies.
Pedestrian dies after early morning car crash in Clark County
Dash camera video shows a suspect who drove through the Grand Floral parade route on June 10.
Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route