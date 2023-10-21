Facility to help kids with addiction, mental health, behavior treatment breaks ground in Oregon City

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A new youth treatment center broke ground in Oregon City on Friday.

Parrott Creek’s expanded center will focus on helping children impacted by the criminal justice system, and those struggling with addiction and mental health.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will be able to provide behavioral, mental health and substance abuse treatments for up to 40 kids.

FOX 12 spoke with Anyeley Hallova, the founder of the real estate development company for the project about how the building itself will help with that mission.

“On the Parrott Creek site, the youth are really connected to nature and so the buildings have a very much indoor-outdoor feeling,” Hallova said. “And really providing the space that Parrot Creek needs to effectively do their mission as an organization. And a lot of that deals with the connection to nature and their cultural ecology program and providing a safe and welcoming space for youth have treatment and see a brighter future. "

According to a study done by OHSU, Oregon has one of the highest needs for substance abuse treatment in the country, but some of the lowest accessibility rates.

