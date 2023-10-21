Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

FULL SHOW: Friday Night Lights Week 8

PART ONE
There's not going to be much more of them...Week 8 of Friday Night Lights is here.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PART TWO

There's not going to be much more of them...Week 8 of Friday Night Lights is here.

PART THREE

https://www.kptv.com/2023/10/20/target-says-3-portland-stores-closing-due-crime-police-records-dont-match-up/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
7 arrested in Oregon City drug bust
7 arrested in Oregon City drug house raid

Latest News

There's not going to be much more of them...Week 8 of Friday Night Lights is here.
Friday Night Lights - Week 8 Part 1
There's not going to be much more of them...Week 8 of Friday Night Lights is here.
Friday Night Lights - Week 8 Part 2
https://www.kptv.com/2023/10/20/target-says-3-portland-stores-closing-due-crime-police-records-do...
Friday Night Lights - Week 8 Part 3
Over the past weekend, the star of FOX 12's Outdoor GPS was enshrined into the Portland...
Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays added to PIL Hall of Fame