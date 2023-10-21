Around the House NW
Man who escaped from Washington Co. courtroom gets life sentence for murder

A 28-year-old man caught on camera sprinting out of a Washington County courtroom was sentenced Friday to life in prison for murder.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man caught on camera sprinting out of a Washington County courtroom was sentenced Friday to life in prison for murder.

Edi Villalobos escaped for several hours during a court appearance back in February.

He was in court facing a murder charge for stabbing a Cornelius man to death in 2021.

Earlier this month, a jury found Villalobos guilty of all charges, for which he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

For the escape, he will also serve a three-year sentence at the same time.

Additionally, before his life sentence begins, Villalobos will serve a seven-and-a-half-year sentence he received earlier this year after pleading guilty to stabbing a man in Tigard. That stabbing happened on the same day as the murder in Cornelius.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

