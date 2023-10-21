Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a pedestrian hit at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Morrison Street. First responders found a person, believed to be a man, lying on the ramp from SW Naito Pkwy. to the Morrison Bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver involved left the scene and was not found. They did not release a description of the driver or the involved vehicle.

The major crash team is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-275661. The total number of traffic-related deaths this year in Portland is 52. This is the third traffic death this week.

