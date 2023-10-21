Around the House NW
Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a pedestrian hit at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Morrison Street. First responders found a person, believed to be a man, lying on the ramp from SW Naito Pkwy. to the Morrison Bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route

Officers said the driver involved left the scene and was not found. They did not release a description of the driver or the involved vehicle.

The major crash team is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-275661. The total number of traffic-related deaths this year in Portland is 52. This is the third traffic death this week.

