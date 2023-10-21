Around the House NW
Portland Public Schools teachers to strike starting Nov. 1

Teachers in Portland Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike and are set to walk off the job at the beginning of November.
By Karli Olson and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Teachers in Portland Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike and are set to walk off the job at the beginning of November.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) said the strike authorization passed with 99% of the vote. The district says the union sent them the required 10-day notice that they intend to strike, starting Nov. 1.

If the strike does happen for the first time in the district history, all schools will close. There will be no in-person class or online instruction. Though the district will provide access to other resources.

The district put out a statement in response to the strike authorization, saying:

“We want to reach a fair, sustainable settlement, and we will stay at the bargaining table as long as it takes to get there. We ask our educators to stay at the table with us, not close schools.”

According to the union and district officials, the tense points of contract negotiations include disagreement over increased teacher pay, smaller class sizes, and how to handle student behavioral issues.

“I would give our teachers the world if we had unlimited resources, but we don’t,” said PPS Chief of Research Assessment and Accountability Renard Adams. “We don’t have an imagination problem we have a budget problem, we have a math problem. We are not sitting on a hundred million dollars.”

PAT held a press conference to discuss the vote and contract negotiations Friday morning. View the full presser below:

Portland Public Schools also held a press conference Friday to take questions from reporters. That presser can be viewed below:

“Our administrations and our district management is not willing to have serious conversations about what we need to do our work.” PAT president Angela Bonilla said.

