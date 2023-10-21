Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Suspect hit on I-5 after running from vehicle; closures in place near Woodburn

I-5 northbound closed south of Woodburn after crash on Saturday afternoon.
I-5 northbound closed south of Woodburn after crash on Saturday afternoon.(ODOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Northbound lanes of I-5 are closed just south of Woodburn after a suspect who ran from a car was hit by another car, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 1 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to I-5 just south of Woodburn. They were attempting to arrest a reported reckless driver. When they approached, the suspect took off running into northbound lanes. The suspect was hit by a vehicle and is critically injured.

SEE ALSO: Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run

OSP said they learned the suspect was driving south on I-5 and crashed into the center barrier multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle eventually became disabled.

I-5 northbound is closed at milepost 267. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
7 arrested in Oregon City drug bust
7 arrested in Oregon City drug house raid
Friends mourn Portland couple who died in crash in California
Friends mourn Portland couple who died in crash in California
Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody

Latest News

1 killed in motorcycle crash near Washougal
A motorcyclist died in a crash early Saturday morning near Washougal.
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Washougal
KPTV File Image
Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run
Firefighters battled a fire in a parking garage at an apartment building on Hayden Island.
Apartment residents evacuated after parking garage fire on Hayden Island