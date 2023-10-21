Suspect hit on I-5 after running from vehicle; closures in place near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Northbound lanes of I-5 are closed just south of Woodburn after a suspect who ran from a car was hit by another car, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 1 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to I-5 just south of Woodburn. They were attempting to arrest a reported reckless driver. When they approached, the suspect took off running into northbound lanes. The suspect was hit by a vehicle and is critically injured.

OSP said they learned the suspect was driving south on I-5 and crashed into the center barrier multiple times. The suspect’s vehicle eventually became disabled.

I-5 northbound is closed at milepost 267. There is no estimated time of reopening.

