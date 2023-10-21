Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are getting an inside look at the erratic behavior exhibited by the man who allegedly drove through the Grand Floral parade route earlier this year. It comes from dash camera video from the man’s own car.

You can see just how close a pickup truck comes to hitting people, including children, on the Grand Floral parade route on June 10.

The suspect got onto the route by plowing over cones, driving past ODOT trucks and driving on a hillside on the exit to Northeast Weidler Street.

All of this video comes from the suspect’s own dash camera, which begins recording at about 9:30 that morning. You can hear him become more agitated when he notices exits are blocked off.

Police later arrested 42-year-old Sidney Mecham of Portland when he eventually stopped near Northeast Clackamas Street and Northeast 24th Avenue. A grand jury later indicted Mecham on 38 counts related to the case. His dashcam video was released after being used as evidence to keep him in jail without bail.

The pickup drove on the parade route lined with people just minutes before it officially began. FOX 12 viewer Areff Ali also sent in video of that moment as he prepared to watch.

“I hear this screeching behind us,” Ali said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s that? I look around and I see this truck going through passing the ODOT rescue trucks.”

Ali said he was able to get a look at Mecham as he was driving by. He could tell there wasn’t much that would slow him down.

“He was going so fast,” he said. “He almost hit a couple of families. I saw the anger in his eyes that he was just frustrated. I don’t know at what.”

