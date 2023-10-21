Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route

By Will Maetzold
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are getting an inside look at the erratic behavior exhibited by the man who allegedly drove through the Grand Floral parade route earlier this year. It comes from dash camera video from the man’s own car.

You can see just how close a pickup truck comes to hitting people, including children, on the Grand Floral parade route on June 10.

The suspect got onto the route by plowing over cones, driving past ODOT trucks and driving on a hillside on the exit to Northeast Weidler Street.

All of this video comes from the suspect’s own dash camera, which begins recording at about 9:30 that morning. You can hear him become more agitated when he notices exits are blocked off.

SEE ALSO: Man drove into Grand Floral Parade route, endangering several people charged

Police later arrested 42-year-old Sidney Mecham of Portland when he eventually stopped near Northeast Clackamas Street and Northeast 24th Avenue. A grand jury later indicted Mecham on 38 counts related to the case. His dashcam video was released after being used as evidence to keep him in jail without bail.

The pickup drove on the parade route lined with people just minutes before it officially began. FOX 12 viewer Areff Ali also sent in video of that moment as he prepared to watch.

“I hear this screeching behind us,” Ali said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s that? I look around and I see this truck going through passing the ODOT rescue trucks.”

Ali said he was able to get a look at Mecham as he was driving by. He could tell there wasn’t much that would slow him down.

“He was going so fast,” he said. “He almost hit a couple of families. I saw the anger in his eyes that he was just frustrated. I don’t know at what.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at several Vancouver schools lifted
Reports of gunfire triggers lockdown at several Vancouver schools; Teen boy in custody
Police on scene of deadly crash along SE Holgate Boulevard
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in SE Portland
Nino Blog
Winter 2023-2024: El Niño is back, but will this one be different?
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Police on scene of deadly crash involving MAX train
Man dies after being hit by MAX train in Gresham

Latest News

Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route
Portland Public Schools teachers to strike starting Nov. 1
Portland Public Schools teachers to strike starting Nov. 1
Teachers in Portland Public Schools have voted to authorize a strike and are set to walk off...
Portland Public Schools teachers to strike starting Nov. 1
Eight people were arrested in a drug bust by the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State...
Police crack down on drug dealing in downtown Portland