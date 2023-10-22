Boy saves little brother from car driving right at them on the sidewalk in Clackamas Co.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A young boy in Clackamas County is being called a hero after saving his brother’s life. The two were walking along Southeast 82nd Drive when they saw a car come up on the sidewalk.

“We were actually walking to our bus stop, and right as we stopped the car just hit Moroni,” said Nefi DeMoura. “The car was backing up to hit him again and that’s when I grabbed him.”

Nefi says the car drove right next to them, running over his little brother Moroni’s feet.

“It had the wheel mark on his leg,” said Nefi. “You could see it a little bit. It was very, very scary. I grabbed him and just ran. There was another car behind us and the lady said we could stay with her while she called 911.”

According to authorities, the driver of the car took off and died in a head-on crash less than a mile away.

“We’re just so happy and grateful that our boys are healthy and safe and alive,” said their father Tyler Foster. “I took Moroni to have his feet checked up on. No broken bones or nerve damage or anything, just a little bit of bruising. Our heart goes out to all the families involved.”

Foster says his wife was on her way home when she saw first responders on the side of the road with her son.

“She pulled over and called me,” said Foster. “She didn’t get a hold of me right away, but she got ahold of my mom. My mom then told me what was going on and I ran down and saw my son sitting on the curb. The medics and everyone were really nice and helpful, checking on him and making sure he was ok. He said that he could walk but I still carried him home anyway.”

Since the incident, Nefi has been recognized for his heroic actions by first responders and at school.

“Yesterday when I went to school a lot of kids said aren’t you that kid from the news and all that stuff,” said Nefi. “I said I’m just a normal kid like you guys. Yesterday was crazy.”

Moroni has also received support from his friends and classmates.

“Yeah it was pretty crazy,” said Moroni. “In writing class they told me they made notes for me. It said get well soon and I felt really happy afterwards because I know my friends love me and care for me.”

Foster says he is really proud of his son. He is thankful to all the first responders and others that helped that day and the outpouring of support they’ve received. His message following this incident: always pay attention.

“I was so grateful in that moment that he was paying attention,” said Foster. “I’m glad he was quick witted and reacted swiftly to help save his brother. Just watch out for your kids, make sure their safe. If you see something happen, just react. It’s up to us to act like a community and help and support one another. I’m grateful for everybody that has supported us.”

