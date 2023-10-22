Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Clog causes sewage to spill on SW Portland roads, Fanno Creek

Sewage spilled in southwest Portland on Saturday evening.
Sewage spilled in southwest Portland on Saturday evening.(Portland Bureau of Environmental Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A sewage overflow spilled into the street and Fanno Creek on Saturday night in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

BES said at about 5 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to the overflow near the 3200 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. They said about 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled onto the street and an unknown amount reached Fanno Creek.

SEE ALSO: Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say

Officials said to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream of the area for at least the next two days. There are warning signs posted near the roadway.

Crews said the cause were wipes and grease from a nearby apartment complex. Those items clogged a pipe and maintenance access hole. They advise you to follow these reminders to prevent these overflows:

  • Never pour grease down drains: Collect grease, oil, and fat in a can and then into the garbage. Grease that is liquid when poured down drains will become solid once in pipes.
  • Only flush human waste and toilet paper (wet wipes are NOT flushable).
  • Don’t put anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash

If you experience or see a sewer overflow, you’re asked to call the 24/7 hotline at (503) 823-1700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
I-5 northbound closed south of Woodburn after crash on Saturday afternoon.
Suspect hit, injured after running from vehicle on I-5 near Woodburn
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
KPTV File Image
Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run
Firefighters battled a fire in a parking garage at an apartment building on Hayden Island.
Apartment residents evacuated after parking garage fire on Hayden Island

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Beaverton Police Department BPD
Shots fired at Beaverton McDonald’s drive-through window
Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash
A pedestrian died in a crash in NE Portland on Saturday night.
Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say