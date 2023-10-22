Clog causes sewage to spill on SW Portland roads, Fanno Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A sewage overflow spilled into the street and Fanno Creek on Saturday night in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

BES said at about 5 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to the overflow near the 3200 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. They said about 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled onto the street and an unknown amount reached Fanno Creek.

Officials said to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream of the area for at least the next two days. There are warning signs posted near the roadway.

Crews said the cause were wipes and grease from a nearby apartment complex. Those items clogged a pipe and maintenance access hole. They advise you to follow these reminders to prevent these overflows:

Never pour grease down drains: Collect grease, oil, and fat in a can and then into the garbage. Grease that is liquid when poured down drains will become solid once in pipes.

Only flush human waste and toilet paper (wet wipes are NOT flushable).

Don’t put anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

If you experience or see a sewer overflow, you’re asked to call the 24/7 hotline at (503) 823-1700.

