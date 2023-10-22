Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Cooler with a shower chance today

Monday and Saturday are the only days it could likely be dry.
Cloudy with drizzle
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Yesterday ended with highs in the low 60s, right in line with average, and the chance for showers we talked about ended up giving us .03″ of rain. This get’s us to a grand total so far this month of 1.69″, 2.03″ is average by this point. Today will be pretty close to yesterday in both temperatures and shower chance. This means highs at average in the low 60s with just a few hundredths, up to a tenth an inch of rain. Some areas in the valley could see a bit more.

It looks like Monday will be partly cloudy and likely dry. Highs will stay in the low 60s before dropping in the 50s for the rest of the week. The next trough that comes in will bring cooler air, thus keeping us in the mid to upper 50s the rest of the week. Lows will drop back a bit as well, so instead of warmer than average nights, it will be near average all week in the mid-40s.

This system will not only bring us cooler temperatures, but a good chance for rain. It will turn wet on Tuesday, followed by a wet day on Wednesday and then carry a few showers chances through Friday. Saturday is the first day we have right now in our extended forecast that looks like it could be dry. We’ll keep an eye on things and update you as we always expect them to change a bit as we go through the week.

