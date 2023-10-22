Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland mother and two daughters say they’ve been traumatized after a brutal assault, carjacking and hit-and-run at the Moda Center parking garage Wednesday night.

Jodi Vance said it started when she and her two daughters in their 20s were walking back to their two cars after a concert at the Moda Center. They’d had a girl’s night out with her daughters Adrienne and Casey.

“We had a blast,” Jodi Vance said. “We really did. Up until that point.”

When the reached her daughter’s car, they were shocked to find a woman – a “young, young girl” - sitting in the passenger seat. She said her confronted her.

“Before we opened the door, we were like, ‘are you okay?” Casey Vance said. “’How did you get in there?’ She was like, ‘I’m OK.’ She looked like dazed.”

SEE ALSO: Suspect’s dash camera video shows close calls on Grand Floral parade route

Casey Vance said they let the woman out and that’s when she fled.

Jodi Vance said her youngest daughter Adrienne Vance and herself chased after the strange woman, fearing she may have stolen something and called the police while Casey Vance stayed with the vehicle.

Jodi Vance said they ran downstairs and caught up to her just outside the parking garage. She said they were able to keep her there for what they believe was roughly 10 minutes before a man showed up and told them they’d better let her go.

When they said no, Jodi Vance said the man started punching her daughter in the face.

“Of course, she stepped away from him,” Jodi Vance said. “And then he started punching me numerous times. Just one right after the other.”

From upstairs in the parking garage, Casey Vance said she heard a commotion and looked over the edge to see what she described as a brawl, with her mother on her knees and suffering from a concussion.

She said she asked a security guard to look after the car, then ran downstairs to help her family. When she arrived, she said the suspects were gone, and she asked another security guard for help.

“And they put their hands up in the air and were like, ‘I don’t know where they went. I don’t know who they are,’” Casey Vance said.

Casey Vance said EMTs eventually arrived and helped her mother into an ambulance where she stayed for some time before asking Casey Vance to grab a water bottle from her car, which was also parked in the garage.

Jodi Vance said, “She locked my car and came back down to the ambulance. I then sent the girls back up the car.”

Casey Vance said she went upstairs and asked the security guards she’d asked earlier to look after their car, if there was anything was amiss.

“They were like, ‘is there supposed to be someone in your vehicle?’ and I’m like, ‘no,’” Casey Vance said.

SEE ALSO: Portland man accused of planning ‘violent attack’ at Deschutes Co. event, faces 27 charges

She said she and her sister ran to their car to find a man sitting inside trying to steal their gold Honda Pilot. The two sisters tried to break the window on the passenger side, but the car started to back up.

Casey Vance said she lost her balance and was swept beneath the car. Her entire body was run over, she said.

Jodi Vance said she heard that someone had been run over up in the parking garage.

“‘We need help!’” Jodi Vance says she said. “I jumped out of that ambulance so fast and ran up there.”

Paramedics accompanied her and started to help her daughter, who was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Craig Vance said he got a phone call from an off-duty officer who was attending the concert, telling him what had happened to his wife and daughters.

“It was horrible,” Craig Vance said.

He immediately came with his son and found one of his daughters in the hospital, bruised and her nose stitched up, and his other daughter with a fractured rib and her face bloody from being beaten. His wife was shaking, concussed, bleeding and disoriented.

He said he was furious because it was one of the few times he wasn’t there.

SEE ALSO: Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run

“There was guy beating up three,” Craig Vance said. “People were yelling, ‘Hey there’s someone beating up women.’ But, nothing. I understand Portland is pretty rough. But, come on.”

Casey Vance said they paid to have a safe place to park, where their cars would be protected.

“I think that they really let us down,” Casey Vance said.

Jodi Vance said she remembers being able to go to Portland by herself, day or night.

“Now it’s just not a safe place to be anymore,” Jodi Vance said. “At all.”

The Vance family say they’re on edge now and afraid to be home alone, especially because there was information in their car about where one of the young women lives and where her girls go to school.

“I think it’s important to help when you see people in trouble.” Casey Vance

Their car is yet to be found and police say no suspects are in custody at this point, but that their major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 23-273654.

The family is hoping someone will be held accountable. They have also set up a GoFundMe for medical bills.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Moda Center for comment and will update the story when they respond.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.