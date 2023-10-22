Patchy drizzle Sunday morning, drying out Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday was a bit of a forecast bust as far as temperatures go. The cloud cover stayed pretty thick overhead, and there was enough moisture around to squeeze out mist/drizzle in the afternoon and evening, giving us trace amounts of rainfall around the metro area. The Portland International Airport topped out at 61 degrees, but some cities stayed in the upper 50s. That’s close to average for this time of year.

Sunday morning will look similar to Saturday afternoon- cloudy and drizzly. It’ll likely be foggy, as well. Models aren’t indicating we’ll see much more precipitation than what we got Saturday, but it’ll be enough to keep surfaces damp in the morning. Areas further south in the valley may see a proper shower as that upper level low tracks through southern Oregon.

Monday looks like a dry and partly cloudy day. Temperatures should still be in the 60s to kick off the next work week before a cooler and wetter pattern arrives Tuesday. Models are pointing to rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. This trough will usher in cooler air from the north, dropping our highs into the 50s and lowering our snow level to around the passes. Overnight temperatures will also cool down to about average for this time of year, which is the mid 40s.

We won’t quite be out of the trough yet Thursday and Friday, so conditions will remain cool with the chance for a few showers. Things might be drying out next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.