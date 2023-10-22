Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a minivan on Saturday night in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at East Burnside Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had died.

A minivan that was involved in the crash had also hit a utility pole. The driver suffered severe injuries. Portland Fire & Rescue pulled the driver from the car. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-276424.

Police said the crash marks the 53rd traffic-related death this year and second pedestrian death on Saturday.

