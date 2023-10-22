Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a minivan on Saturday night in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at East Burnside Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had died.

A minivan that was involved in the crash had also hit a utility pole. The driver suffered severe injuries. Portland Fire & Rescue pulled the driver from the car. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

SEE ALSO: Suspect hit, injured after running from vehicle on I-5 near Woodburn

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-276424.

Police said the crash marks the 53rd traffic-related death this year and second pedestrian death on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
I-5 northbound closed south of Woodburn after crash on Saturday afternoon.
Suspect hit, injured after running from vehicle on I-5 near Woodburn
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
KPTV File Image
Police searching for driver in downtown Portland deadly hit-and-run
Firefighters battled a fire in a parking garage at an apartment building on Hayden Island.
Apartment residents evacuated after parking garage fire on Hayden Island

Latest News

Pedestrian dies, minivan driver injured in NE Portland crash
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say
A Portland mother and two daughters say they’ve been traumatized after a brutal assault,...
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say
A young boy in Clackamas County is being called a hero after saving his brother’s life.
Boy saves little brother from car driving right at them on the sidewalk in Clackamas Co.