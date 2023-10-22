Around the House NW
Portland man accused of planning ‘violent attack’ at Deschutes Co. event, faces 27 charges

FILE - Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
FILE - Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office(Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office | Facebook)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in Deschutes County after Portland police warned the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office about a planned “violent attack” in the county, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

On Oct. 16, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau warned Deschutes County detectives that Samson Zebturiah Garner was was planning to attack an event.

In the charging document, filed Oct. 20 in Deschutes County, the targets of Garner’s attack are listed as “Belayer 1,″ “Belayer 2,″ “Spectator 1″ and “Spectator 2.” He is accused of planning to shoot and kill all four individuals.

On Thursday, detectives learned Garner had arrived in Deschutes County and found his vehicle. Working with county sheriff tactical units, DCSO officers contacted Garner and arrested him around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon without incident.

Detectives later served a search warrant on Garner’s vehicle where they say they found evidence of the planned attack. DCSO said they believe Garner was working alone and there was no further threat to the community.

The charging document states that he had several firearms, including a Beretta 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

He is facing 27 charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder with multiple victims, several counts of attempted first and second-degree assault and 15 counts of unlawful use of weapon.

Garner was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Jail Thursday, and was arraigned Friday.

FOX 12 has reached out the county and will update the story with more details as they are available.

