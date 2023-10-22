Around the House NW
Shots fired at Beaverton McDonald’s drive-through window

Beaverton Police Department BPD
Beaverton Police Department BPD(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects have been detained after a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-through in Beaverton early Sunday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

BPD said at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. They learned someone pulling up to the drive-through line fired shots through the window. No one was injured.

Officers learned there was more than one suspect in a white Lexus. The driver led police on a short chase before being stopped. Police said two people have been detained but did not say if they have made any arrests.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

