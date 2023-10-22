Around the House NW
Suspects in drive-through fire shots at Beaverton McDonald’s

A front window damaged in a shooting at a Beaverton McDonald's on Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects have been detained after a shooting at a McDonald’s in Beaverton early Sunday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

BPD said at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. They learned someone pulling up to the drive-through line fired shots through a window. No one was injured.

A FOX 12 crew saw a front window of the McDonald’s boarded up. No damage to the drive-through window was visible.

Officers learned there was more than one suspect in a white Lexus. The driver led police on a short chase before being stopped. Police said two people have been detained but did not say if they have made any arrests.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

