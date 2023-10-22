Suspects in drive-through fire shots at Beaverton McDonald’s

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects have been detained after a shooting at a McDonald’s in Beaverton early Sunday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

BPD said at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. They learned someone pulling up to the drive-through line fired shots through a window. No one was injured.

A FOX 12 crew saw a front window of the McDonald’s boarded up. No damage to the drive-through window was visible.

Officers learned there was more than one suspect in a white Lexus. The driver led police on a short chase before being stopped. Police said two people have been detained but did not say if they have made any arrests.

