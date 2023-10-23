1 Hillsboro teen dies, 2nd injured in shooting at house party

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro teen is dead and a second teen is injured after a shooting at a private house party on Saturday, according to letters posted by the Hillsboro High School and Liberty High School principals on Sunday.

In a letter to the school posted to the Hillsboro High School website, Principal Cary Meier confirmed that a student at the school had died, but could not release the student’s name at this time.

“We are informing our student body in person during the first period Monday morning and will have support available to them throughout the day,” Meier wrote.

Members of the district’s ‘Flight Team,’ a group of specially-trained counselors and mental health specialists, will be available to talk to students along with school counselors on Monday.

“Our student’s passing is heartbreaking for all of us. It will take time to heal, but we will get through it together,” Meier wrote. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their family, friends, and all who knew them.”

The injured teen is a student at Liberty High School, according to Interim Principal Roger Will in a letter to Liberty.

“While we are relieved that our student will recover, we grieve with the Hilhi and our broader Hillsboro School District community over the senseless violence,” Will wrote.

The incident is still be investigated, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as FOX 12 has more information.

