2 men rob bar manager with gun in SE Portland; Victim says men considered killing her

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Staff at a southeast Portland bar are shaken up after a manager says she was robbed at gunpoint while opening Sunday morning.

According to the victim’s son, Nick Cosper, the incident happened at the Tired Feat Tavern on Southeast 82nd Avenue in broad daylight.

Cosper said the day started like any other Sunday until he received an alarming message that his mother had been attacked.

“As soon as they told me, I told my boss that I had to leave immediately because I had gotten a text that somebody assaulted my mom with a weapon,” Cosper said.

He said he rushed over to the Tired Feat Tavern where he found his mother very shaken up.

“My mom was going to open the bar for the day,” Cosper said.

Cosper said she’s the manager there – and just minutes into her shift – he said two men robbed her at gunpoint.

“Came up behind her and pushed her into the bar,” Cosper said. “One had a gun pointed at her and they started demanding money.”

And she told Cosper she feared for her life.

“Her life was definitely at risk,” Cosper said. “When she told them she didn’t have the money, the other one was trying to tell the other one to just shoot her. She gave them the little money that she had in her purse.”

According to a Portland police dispatch log, officers responded to reports of a robbery with a weapon Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Harney Street.

Cosper said the suspects fled before officers arrived.

“Then they ran out of the bar,” Cosper said. “Got into that red Subaru and headed towards 92nd and Flavel.”

The victim’s family said by sharing their story, they hope to find justice.

“It just makes me angry that this would even happen to my mom. She’s one of the nicest ladies that there is out here,” Cosper said. “I hope that the people that did this can be found and be held accountable for their actions.”

If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to contact police.

