Chilly and wet Tuesday and beyond

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got a dry day Sunday in Portland, but some areas in the valley recorded trace amounts of rainfall (.01″ in Salem and Eugene). High temperatures around the metro area were in the low to mid 60s with a quick late afternoon warmup due to clearing clouds.

An upper level trough is on the way, and it’s going to really cool our temperatures down as chilly Canadian air pushes into the region. Metro area high temperatures will dip into the lower 50s, and we’re likely going to see our first 30-degree overnight temperatures of the season starting midweek. Overnights in the rural areas could be at or below freezing heading into the weekend. Now we’re talking about sweater weather!

We’ve still got a pretty nice day on tap Monday before things turn wet and chilly. It’ll be partly cloudy with highs expected around 60 degrees.

The steady rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and we’ll see showery weather through the end of the week, with precipitation tapering off Thursday and Friday. The wettest period looks to be when that first front comes through Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning- models are indicating more than a half inch of rain in that time.

This cold system will also bring us our first Cascade snow of the season, with the potential for several inches to accumulate around the passes Tuesday night through Friday. Be weather aware if you have plans to drive through the mountains this week.

7 day (KPTV)

