Mainly dry today, turning cooler & rainy Tuesday

Snow returning to the Cascade Passes tomorrow
10/23/2023
10/23/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to our workweek across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Spots of drizzle will be possible, especially along the coast, Coast Range & Cascades. In fact, it’ll probably be a pretty wet morning along western facing slopes in the Cascade Foothills. Expect to see partly cloudy across our western valleys this afternoon. Temperatures should max out in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, focus will shift to a cooler weather system that’s expected to drop in from the northwest. We shouldn’t see much rain during the morning, but conditions will turn wet throughout the afternoon & evening. Snow will begin to fall near 4,000 feet, with the snow level lowering to about 2,500-3,000 ft. Several inches of snow is expected at pass level for the first time this season, with the potential for 6-10+ inches above the passes (Tuesday-Wednesday). Meanwhile in the lowlands, expect chilly showers to continue through Thursday. Highs should only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our weather will dry out between Friday & the weekend as weak high pressure builds aloft. Nights will turn colder with widespread 30s across the lowlands. Outlying areas (outside of the metro area) will probably wake up to frost Friday morning, & more cities will get in on the action this weekend. Patchy fog should give way to sunny skies both Saturday & Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s.

Have a great workweek!

