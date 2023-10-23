Around the House NW
Man fires splatter ball gun at pro-Palestine marchers in Eugene, faces bias crime charge

A 51-year-old man is accused of firing a splatter ball gun at pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally and march in Eugene on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man is accused of firing a splatter ball gun at pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally and march in Eugene on Saturday.

According to the Eugene Police Department, shortly after 3 p.m., around 200 people were marching south on Pearl when a man, identified as Jonathan James Wisbey, stopped his pickup truck and blocked the crowd.

Police said Wisbey began to argue with the demonstrators, leading to one person slashing one of the truck’s tires.

At that point, police said Wisbey got out of his truck and shot a splatter ball gun into the crowd. (A splatter ball gun shoots water gel beads.)

According to police, “Immediately” after that splatter ball shot, a couple of the demonstrators drew handguns.

Police stopped and detained every armed person in the altercation “without further issues,” they said. However, more police units also moved in to protect the detaining officers, police said.

“There was a concern when other armed subjects were seen in the crowd, including one who had an AK-47,” police said.

Wisbey was arrested and lodged at Lane County Jail on charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree bias crime.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

