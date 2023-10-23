Airline pilot gets 83 counts of attempted murder after plane emergency lands at PDX

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Alaska Airline pilot has been charged with 83 counts of attempted murder and endangering an airplane after threats made Sunday, according to the Port of Portland.

Authorities say off-duty pilot Joseph David Emerson, 44, was taken into custody following a disturbance on a Horizon Airlines flight heading to San Francisco from Everett. The flight was diverted and landed in Portland around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Emerson was reportedly riding in the jump seat of the cockpit when he attempted to “disrupt the operation of the engines,” according to Alaska Airlines.

“The jump seat occupant unsuccessfully attempted to disrupt the operation of the engines. The Horizon Captain and First Officer quickly responded, engine power was not lost and the crew secured the aircraft without incident,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement Monday morning.

The plane crew was able to subdue Emerson in the back of the plane and he was taken into custody on landing.

Emerson is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

