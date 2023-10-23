MAX Red Line back to full service with new, modern airport station

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After four months of construction by TriMet on the MAX Red Line rails, the train was finally back up and running Sunday.

The project added a second track to allow inbound and outbound trains to pass each other without waiting, and also rebuilt the Portland International Airport MAX station with a modern look.

The airport construction is part of the larger ‘A Better Red’ project to expand the Red Line service further west and make the affordable transportation more accessible.

To celebrate the reopening on Sunday, TriMet staff handed out red velvet cupcakes and Red Vines to riders.

Ray Martus from Beaverton was relieved when he returned from a trip and found out there was once again a cheaper way to get home.

“We did Uber on the way in, because of the closure of the MAX,” Martus said. “We would’ve had to get off and take a bus. Our Uber was I think $60.”

This time, he and his wife only had to pay $2.50 a piece to get home.

Even for out-of-towners like Lori from Ukiah, California who was visiting for a conference, TriMet is a tried and true method.

“I like the fact that I don’t have to rent a car and I can just go straight from the airplane on to the MAX, and get where I’m going really quickly,” Lori said.

The Better Red project is just getting started, and by next summer, it will extend the line to serve 10 more stations, including the Hillsboro Airport.

“By extending the Red Line west, more people will have that one-seat opportunity to board a train and go directly to the airport,” said TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf.

Graf says ridership is still down about 35% from pre-pandemic levels, and they hope adding more accessibility will help boost those numbers.

“It’s really important to have this means of connection so people don’t have to necessarily pay to park or get a taxi or an Uber,” Graf said.

For more information about the project, you can visit the Better Red project page here.

