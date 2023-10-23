Around the House NW
Service, tech workers to start strike at Vancouver hospital PeaceHealth

Hospital service and tech workers at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver will begin to strike on Monday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:08 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hospital service and tech workers at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver will begin to strike on Monday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., more than 13,000 employees at the Vancouver and Longview, Wash. locations will walk off the job and onto the picket line. The strike is scheduled to last until Saturday, Oct. 28.

During the strike, doctors and nurses will still be at work, and PeaceHealth says it has plans to make sure patients get the safe care they need.

The hospital will hold a news conference Monday morning at 8 a.m.

