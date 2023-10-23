Around the House NW
‘Suspicious activity’ shuts down parts of Clark County website(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Parts of the Clark County website are unavailable after county officials discovered “suspicious activity” on Saturday, the county said on Sunday.

As of about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, website sections down included the Property Information Center, Geographic Information Services and the jail roster, the county said.

Officials also warned that some county services may not be available, and the issue will “briefly” delay processing of voter registration updates.

“Ballot tabulation and scanning occurs on standalone servers and are not affected by this situation,” the county said.

The county also said the election system and the voter registration database are on a statewide system operated by the Secretary of State, which was not affected by the issue.

The county IT department is working to fix the problem and they will be posing updates on the county website at clark.wa.gov.

