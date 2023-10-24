Police identify man killed in hit-and-run in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who died after a hit-and-run in downtown Portland over the weekend has been identified by police.

On Saturday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a person hit at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Morrison Street.

First responders found a person, identified Tuesday as Brandon Coleman, lying on the ramp from SW Naito Pkwy. to the Morrison Bridge. Coleman died at the scene.

“We’re all heartbroken,” Ron Coleman, Brandon’s father said. “My daughter reached out to me and let me know that my son was killed her brother Brandon, and of course it was a total shock. We both cried on the phone together you know.”

The driver involved in the crash and has not been found. Police have not released a description of the driver of the involved vehicle.

The Coleman Family recently had a celebration of life for Brandon. Now, they’re learning how to move forward with no answers.

“It was just, it was just something that I needed for just a moment my heart was filled with a lot of joy. I have to keep going, of course,” Coleman said.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-275661.

