Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police identify man killed in hit-and-run in downtown Portland

Brandon Coleman
Brandon Coleman(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Paulina Aguilar
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who died after a hit-and-run in downtown Portland over the weekend has been identified by police.

On Saturday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a person hit at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Morrison Street.

First responders found a person, identified Tuesday as Brandon Coleman, lying on the ramp from SW Naito Pkwy. to the Morrison Bridge. Coleman died at the scene.

“We’re all heartbroken,” Ron Coleman, Brandon’s father said. “My daughter reached out to me and let me know that my son was killed her brother Brandon, and of course it was a total shock. We both cried on the phone together you know.”

SEE ALSO: Woman assaulted in SE Portland dies from injuries in hospital

The driver involved in the crash and has not been found. Police have not released a description of the driver of the involved vehicle.

The Coleman Family recently had a celebration of life for Brandon. Now, they’re learning how to move forward with no answers.   

“It was just, it was just something that I needed for just a moment my heart was filled with a lot of joy. I have to keep going, of course,” Coleman said.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-275661.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Robbery suspect hits 7/11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
Robbery suspect hits 7-11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference Saturday night, in which he said the...
Strike continues Monday after Portland district, teachers fail to reach agreement over weekend
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police

Latest News

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Larry Hendrickson is doing well after Oregon State Troopers discovered him down an embankment....
92-year-old driver survives overnight sub-freezing temperatures in Baker County
For the ninth consecutive day, Portland Public School teachers are standing strong on the...
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day.
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day