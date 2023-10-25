Hillsboro S.D. addresses arrest of 2 students in connection to deadly house party

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro School District is addressing the arrest of two teenagers in connection to the deadly house party over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. at a house party in the 200 block of Northeast 34th Place, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy injured.

According to the school district, the Hillsboro Police Department informed educators two 17-year-old males are in custody for the shooting.

Hillsboro School District released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“We are both relieved and heartbroken by news of the arrest. For the families of the victims, the students who bore witness to or were in the vicinity of the situation, other students who have been fearful for their safety since the incident, and for the broader community - this news brings some measure of comfort. We are grateful for the diligent work of law enforcement to identify and take these suspects into custody. Of course, it is deeply troubling that it was fellow teenagers who allegedly engaged in this sort of senseless, avoidable violence.

As a system, we will continue to invest our time and resources into supporting students and engaging them in pro-social activities to nurture their talents, help them pursue their aspirations, and be connected, productive members of our schools and communities; and to help them avoid destructive pathways to violence.”

Because the two in custody are minors, their names have not been released at this time

