Dumpster fire extends to Burgerville in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Burgerville in southeast Portland was damaged due to a fire early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:45 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Crews arrived and found a dumpster fire extending to a Burgerville.

PF&R said fire went into the attic space and fire was showing through the roof.

By 5:17 a.m., the fire was mostly knocked down. Crews remained on scene to check for any hidden fire in the attic space.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.