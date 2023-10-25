Parents confront Evergreen school board, district members over handling of shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Angry parents confronted school board and district members in Evergreen Public Schools over how they handled a shooting near a high school last week.

Parents were able to speak during a school board meeting Tuesday night. They say the district was not transparent enough after last Thursday’s shooting and accuse the district of trying to downplay the event.

The shooting happened right near the edge of campus at Evergreen High School, according to police. Officers responded and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but parents say the shooting has been traumatizing for their children and say the district wasn’t transparent about details, like how close it was to campus.

“Last Thursday’s shooting should be a wakeup call to an alarm that’s been steadily growing louder for years,” one parent said. “It illustrated the vulnerabilities of inconsistent communication, confusion, campus security, and downplay of threat. When will this be enough of a priority to you?”

“I have two kids. One child called me at 1:10. My second child called me at 1:11. Both scared and confused and panicked. I told my co-workers that there was a fight, gunshots, kids running and hiding,” said another parent. “At 2:45, a coworker said they talked to someone at Evergreen High School and she was told that it was off campus in the surrounding neighborhood. I said no way. I spoke with my kids, they know what happened regardless of what my coworker was told.”

At the meeting, the school board said they were thankful to staff and law enforcement for keeping everyone safe and said they will look at this event to see how the response could have been better.

That was echoed by Evergreen Superintendent John Boyd, who said the district will work with law enforcement to review its response and learn from the experience.

After the meeting, Boyd said he was sorry about what happened and sorry for the trauma and pain it caused families.

