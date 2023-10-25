Washington County man, woman linked to multistate sex trafficking ring: Deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were indicted Monday by a Washington County grand jury for multiple charges related to a sex trafficking ring involving people in four states, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Dwight Dew Jr. faces 10 charges which include two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor. The second suspect, 22-year-old Emily Maria Herrera faces five charges, with also include two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor.

In August 2023, detectives learned of a sex trafficking ring connected to a home in the Washington County Bethany neighborhood. Deputies say the ring operated in multiple states and involved women and two under-aged children from Oregon, Washington, California, and North Carolina.

Detectives served a search warrant on Oct. 16 at a home off Northwest 167th Avenue and arrested Dew Jr. Then on Oct. 20, working with investigators from the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested Herrera.

After being lodged at the Washington County Jail where the two suspects remain, they were indicted Monday on the following charges:

Dwight Dew Jr. has been charged with:

Two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor

Five counts of promoting prostitution

Two counts of first-degree forgery

One count of third-degree rape

Emily Herrera has been charged with:

Two counts of compelling prostitution of a minor

Three counts of promoting prostitution

Detectives said they suspect Dew Jr. and Herrera may have additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.

