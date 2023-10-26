Around the House NW
10 people displaced by 2-alarm fire in Seaside

Two-alarm fire in Seaside OR
Two-alarm fire in Seaside OR(City of Seaside)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - Ten people have been displaced by a two-alarm fire in Seaside on Thursday, according to Seaside Fire & Rescue.

Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire at 221 Avenue I at 5:34 a.m. and responding crews had the fire out by 9:32 a.m.

First responders evacuated nearby occupants and gained control of the blaze in the two-story house. Two adjacent structures were damaged in the fire and 10 people were displaced. The Red Cross was notified and all have subsequently found lodging.

Responders turned over the scene to the homeowners at 1:01 p.m. The structure is scheduled to be bulldozed due to unsafe conditions following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Seaside fire
Seaside fire(City of Seaside)

