Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says

CLARK COUNTY (KPTV) – A Battle Ground police sergeant died because of an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Clark County coroner announced on Thursday.

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the department since 2005.

The coroner revealed that Kelly overdosed in his office while on-duty.

The cause of death was revealed after the Vancouver Police Department completed an independent investigation of the scene in Kelly’s office.

They concluded Sgt. Kelly’s death was “more likely than not caused by an intentional act and not an incidental workplace exposure.”

Kelly’s family was notified of the findings earlier this week after the investigative report was released October 18, according to the coroner’s office.

“I want to thank the community and other law enforcement agencies once again for their compassionate support of the men and women of the Battle Ground Police Department as we grieved through the shock of this death,” said Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort in a written statement. “Sgt. Kelly’s unexpected passing was a significant and traumatic event for his co-workers, family, and friends.”

Chief Fort reportedly ordered an independent audit of the department’s property and evidence procedures, including how seized drugs are handled. The department also said they will look into updating their training and procedures.

“Substance abuse is a serious problem that often goes unsuspected and undetected,” Chief Fort wrote. “As a community, we need to support local efforts to assist anyone struggling with the effects of mental health and substance abuse so they may achieve recovery.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.