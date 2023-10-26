Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says

A Battle Ground police sergeant died because of an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Clark County coroner announced on Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY (KPTV) – A Battle Ground police sergeant died because of an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Clark County coroner announced on Thursday.

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the department since 2005.

The coroner revealed that Kelly overdosed in his office while on-duty.

The cause of death was revealed after the Vancouver Police Department completed an independent investigation of the scene in Kelly’s office.

They concluded Sgt. Kelly’s death was “more likely than not caused by an intentional act and not an incidental workplace exposure.”

Kelly’s family was notified of the findings earlier this week after the investigative report was released October 18, according to the coroner’s office.

“I want to thank the community and other law enforcement agencies once again for their compassionate support of the men and women of the Battle Ground Police Department as we grieved through the shock of this death,” said Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort in a written statement. “Sgt. Kelly’s unexpected passing was a significant and traumatic event for his co-workers, family, and friends.”

Chief Fort reportedly ordered an independent audit of the department’s property and evidence procedures, including how seized drugs are handled. The department also said they will look into updating their training and procedures.

“Substance abuse is a serious problem that often goes unsuspected and undetected,” Chief Fort wrote. “As a community, we need to support local efforts to assist anyone struggling with the effects of mental health and substance abuse so they may achieve recovery.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside...
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro
Hillsboro Hops hold 10th anniversary home opener.
Hillsboro Hops get extension for funding new ballpark
Tommy A. White
Missing Garibaldi man found dead in Tillamook Bay
McNary High School file
Remainder of McNary HS freshman football season canceled amid allegations of misconduct
Suspect crashed victim's car on NW Glencoe Road at NE Shannon Street in Hillsboro
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro