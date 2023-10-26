Portland’s second major temporary homeless site announced

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new temporary homeless shelter has been announced for North Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler revealed the plans Thursday for the shelter located on North Portland Road, not far from the Portland International Raceway.

The site is expected to primarily serve RVs and campers. Additionally, tents and pods will be made available for shelter.

“Our initial site, which opened at the end of July, has proven to be a successful proof of concept and has reached capacity,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “The need in our community far exceeds available resources and I look forward to opening this next site as quickly as we can to help get vulnerable Portlanders off the streets. Just in the last four months, the City of Portland has collectively opened four shelter sites between Safe Rest Villages and TASS, expanding the shelter continuum by well over 400 spaces.”

The site is located at 10505 N. Portland Road. and the property is owned by the City of Portland’s Bureau of Environmental Services.

FOX 12 visited the City of Portland’s first major shelter site on SE Gideon Street Thursday, three months after it was established, and most neighbors are happy with how it’s been operating.

“Yeah, it’s been going well. I haven’t noticed anything negative since it’s gone up,” neighbor Nina Vichayapai said. “In fact, I’ve noticed a lot less like tents on the street, which is really nice. I walk past it quite often. I walk this area every single day, and I notice that it’s improved a lot.

Vichayapai has lived nearby for three years and is relieved that people experiencing homelessness have this temporary option and glad to hear about the newest site, too.

“I think it’s great. Yeah, I think we need more things like that because homelessness is such a bad issue and there’s really no easy solutions. But I think this is a really good one,” she said.

