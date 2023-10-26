WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A delivery truck crashed off the highway, into the Columbia River on Monday morning, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10 a.m. after numerous reports a delivery truck plunged into the the Columbia River. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police promptly responded, with additional support provided by Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue, Umatilla Fire (who happened to be in the area for training), and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Delivery truck crashes off highway into Columbia River. (Wasco County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

Wasco County Sheriff’s Office is taking the time to remind driver to be vigilant and cautious caution as the colder months approach, especially when navigating the often challenging terrain of the Gorge.

This is the third truck to go into the Columbia River in a matter of months. In late August, a semi-truck crashed into the Columbia River. Hours later, another semi truck suffered a similar fate at the same spot along I-84.

Delivery truck crashes off highway into Columbia River. (Wasco County Sheriff's Office)

