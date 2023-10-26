Drivers take it slow through Government Camp on first major snow day of season

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - Government Camp had its first big snow day of the season on Wednesday, creating a pretty picture, but a slower trip for drivers.

Michael Sullivan was taking the long drive up from Bend to Portland on Wednesday afternoon, and he said conditions were not nearly as bad as he’s seen them in years past.

See Also: Showers and mountain snow ending; lots of sunshine and dry days ahead

“The roads have been good, they’ve been taken care of, people have been driving pretty good, there’s a couple people who have been driving fast but I just let them go by me,” he said.

Sullivan added that he had been nervous after hearing reports that ODOT would be reducing the budget for winter road materials on the highways, but he said the roads had been properly treated so that drivers to make it over the pass.

The Crook County Cross Country team stopped for a bathroom break after making the drive from Prineville in a school bus on their way to a meet in Estacada.

“We’re going slower, which we did not anticipate,” coach Nate Ditton said. “We came over like a week ago, and it was 80 degrees and we were in shorts and t-shirts, so now it’s snowing and completely a 180 from what we were expecting.”

At the local Huckleberry Inn restaurant, the snow was an unexpected but welcome surprise.

“I’m excited!” manager Esperanza Rogers said. “We have been here living for many years and every single winter it’s a new experience.”

Rogers said the customer flow was a bit slower amid the slushy roads, but she hopes in the long run it’ll be for the best.

“We know that we depend on the weather so we’re always crossing our fingers, so I’m just glad the season is starting at this point,” she said, adding that she hoped the customer flow would only improve from here.

See Also: Dumpster fire extends to Burgerville in SE Portland

Snow tires are legal in Oregon from November 1 through March 31. Until that first day, drivers will have to take other precautions to stay safe.

“Pay close attention to the road conditions, check TripCheck, and be very careful when you’re out there,” Sullivan said.

“Watch out for those yellow school buses, and I’m sorry if we go slow!” Ditton added.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.