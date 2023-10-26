Local labor union files initiative to overturn self-serve gas in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heated debate on who can be trusted to pump gas in Oregon continues.

Now, New Jersey is the only state that restricts self-service at the gas pump after Oregon began allowing you to fill your own tank in August.

See Also: Oregon self-serve gas will become law on Friday

However, just months into this new way of life, a local union wants to go back to requiring attendants at all gas pumps in the state.

“We filed an initiative position to overturn HB2426,” Miles Eshaia, Communications Coordinator of UFCW Local 555, said.

Just months after House Bill 2426 went into effect allowing Oregonions the option of pumping their own gas, for the first time since the 1950s, a local labor union wants to return to full-service fueling only.

Leading the charge is one of the state’s largest labor unions, the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 555 (UFCW 555). Miles Eshaia, a spokesperson for the union, said it’s about accessibility, safety, and jobs.

“Number one is accessibility and safety. People in Oregon, especially people with disabilities or people late at night who may feel uncomfortable getting out of their car deserve a safe and accessible environment in order to be able to be able to pump their gas,” Eshaia said. “It’s a big windfall for corporate profits. You got rid of jobs.”

We spoke with Oregon drivers about their experience filling up at the pump these past few months and opinions are divided.

“There’s a lot of times, I would pull in and wait for gas for 20 minutes,” Dan Krumm, a driver, said. “Since the new legislation took effect, I’ve saved hours, for sure.”

“I prefer having people do it for me. Not only because I have three kids, but just because it’s been like that in Oregon my whole life,” Ashley, a driver, said.

As for what’s next? The union said their effort to repeal is still in its early stages.

See Also: Self-serve gas is now legal across Oregon after a 72-year restriction

“We have to wait for an official ballot title from the Secretary of State,” Eshaia said. “And then it moves on through the process and you start gathering signatures.”

UFCW 555 said they need to complete those next steps by July. If they do, voters will be able to decide next year if they want to overturn HB2426.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.