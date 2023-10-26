Man breaks into 2 Gresham shops with crowbar: Rips apart cash drawer; Steals safe, work van

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into at least two Gresham businesses last week.

On October 16 around midnight, the thief broke into Bedroom West. The owner, Mary Goff, says the thief was in and out within six minutes.

“They know that they were going to get in and out before anybody gets here and they don’t care,” say Mary Goff.

Goff says he broke in through the back door and ripped the alarm off the wall with a crowbar.

“He came up to the counter here and used the same thing that he used the back to open the back door, to rip apart the counter and take the till,” says Goff. “Went to the back office, opened all the drawers, found the key to the van and decided to load all of our tools up in the van as well.”

The thief didn’t end there. Around 1:46 am, Sydney Joyner got an alert that someone had broken into her store, I Candy.

“I was up, feeding my baby - a five-month-old and a two-year-old. I was already awake and got the alert,” says Joyner. “My heart just starts fluttering. I run out to our family room and called 911.”

Cameras caught the man in the back hallway with a crowbar again, kicking in the bathroom door, then stealing a safe from the office and using an office chair to wheel it away into the stolen van.

FOX 12 was able to confirm with Uly’s Tacos in Downtown Gresham that they were broken into Sunday night, but it’s unclear if the same person is responsible.

Anyone with information about these burglaries or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Larry Foulke at 503-618-2652 or larry.foulke@greshamoregon.gov.

