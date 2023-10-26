Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

File photo
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run
Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside...
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro