Oregon Department of Education data shows drop in Oregon school attendance

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New data from the Oregon Department of Education reveals that school attendance in the state is still not back up to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the department’s ‘At-a-Glance’ report, attendance dropped by 2% between the 2021-22 school year and this past school year.

Roughly 38% of Oregon students are chronically absent, meaning they miss 16-17 days of school during the year.

The FOX 12 Investigates team took a closer look at which school districts are having the most attendance problems. Adrian Thomas reports:

ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said this is one of the residual impacts of the pandemic.

“One of the things we’ve heard from the district- in addition to illnesses and the extended amount of time, especially if a child or family member contracts COVID, that impacts their attendance,” Williams said.

She said their teams have learned that some families in Oregon schools are also being affected by the lack of financial support that previously existed during the pandemic.

“As things get back to normal, those financial burdens are landing back in the laps of some of our families, and they’re struggling once again in some cases with food insecurity and finding stable housing and those kinds of things,” she said.

ODE staff said they will be directing $6 million through the everyday matters program to increase engagement with families and student support, with the sole purpose of boosting attendance.

“When we’re meeting with each of those districts we’re looking at their data, attendance included, and working with them based on the resources available in everyday matters and of their pots of money to identify target moves that will help improve attendance,” Williams said.

A spokesperson from Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 today that some schools are using attendance incentives and an emphasis on one-on-one teaching to increase attendance in the district.

And it’s not just in Oregon- the U.S. Department of Education recently released data that showed that 66% of enrolled students in the country attend schools with high or extreme levels of chronic absence. That’s an increase from before the pandemic, when only 25% of students attended schools with high or extreme chronic absence levels.

