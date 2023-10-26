Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Oregon State Senators challenge law banning re-election after unexcused absences

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A group of Oregon state senators is taking their legal battle to the state’s highest court, challenging a law that prohibits senators with ten or more unexcused absences from running for re-election.

During an unprecedented walkout earlier this year, ten senators were absent from legislative sessions, accruing well over ten unexcused absences. In response, the Secretary of State determined that these senators were ineligible to seek re-election. However, the senators involved argue that their interpretation of the law permits them to run again.

The law in question was passed by a substantial margin by voters in response to walkouts by legislators in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It stipulates that senators with ten or more unexcused absences are prohibited from running for “the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.” Hence, the Secretary of State concluded that they would not be eligible for re-election.

SEE ALSO: 10 Oregon senators disqualified from reelection after walkout: Sec. of State

Now, five of these senators are mounting a legal challenge. They assert that because their terms conclude in January, while the election is held in November, the penalty would not take effect until after they have served another term. Consequently, they have petitioned for their case to go directly to the state Supreme Court, a request that attorneys representing the Secretary of State have accepted.

The court case is expected to provide clarification ahead of the deadline to file for office in March. Already, several senators with more than ten unexcused absences have submitted paperwork to run for another term.

Arguments for this case are scheduled to commence on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside...
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro
Hillsboro Hops hold 10th anniversary home opener.
Hillsboro Hops get extension for funding new ballpark
Tommy A. White
Missing Garibaldi man found dead in Tillamook Bay
McNary High School file
Remainder of McNary HS freshman football season canceled amid allegations of misconduct
Suspect crashed victim's car on NW Glencoe Road at NE Shannon Street in Hillsboro
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro