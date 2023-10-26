Oregon State Senators challenge law banning re-election after unexcused absences

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A group of Oregon state senators is taking their legal battle to the state’s highest court, challenging a law that prohibits senators with ten or more unexcused absences from running for re-election.

During an unprecedented walkout earlier this year, ten senators were absent from legislative sessions, accruing well over ten unexcused absences. In response, the Secretary of State determined that these senators were ineligible to seek re-election. However, the senators involved argue that their interpretation of the law permits them to run again.

The law in question was passed by a substantial margin by voters in response to walkouts by legislators in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It stipulates that senators with ten or more unexcused absences are prohibited from running for “the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.” Hence, the Secretary of State concluded that they would not be eligible for re-election.

Now, five of these senators are mounting a legal challenge. They assert that because their terms conclude in January, while the election is held in November, the penalty would not take effect until after they have served another term. Consequently, they have petitioned for their case to go directly to the state Supreme Court, a request that attorneys representing the Secretary of State have accepted.

The court case is expected to provide clarification ahead of the deadline to file for office in March. Already, several senators with more than ten unexcused absences have submitted paperwork to run for another term.

Arguments for this case are scheduled to commence on Dec. 14.

