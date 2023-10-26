Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, a veteran member of the Hoover gang, who participated in a violent pattern of criminal racketeering for over thirty years, including several murders, robberies, and drug deals, was sentenced to life in federal prison, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison plus 10 years and five years’ supervised release.

A life sentence in Oregon is a minimum 30-years without possibility of parole.

“The Hoovers are a notorious violent criminal organization and Lorenzo Jones was among the gang’s most senior and violent members,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This prosecution is an important milestone in our effort to combat gun violence in Portland and surrounding communities. We will continue working with our partners to investigate and prosecute violent gangs that disrupt the security and safety of our neighborhoods.”

“Lorenzo Jones was not only a leader of a violent street gang, he was also recruiting and grooming kids on the streets of Portland to carry out violent acts on behalf of this gang. He’s been referred to as a ‘shot caller’, but he’s actually a violent criminal who used guns and drugs to wreak havoc on our shared community,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “Jones will now spend the rest of his life where he belongs, in federal prison. The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to disrupting and dismantling the most violent criminal organizations in Oregon to ensure a safer community.”

“For decades, the Portland Police Bureau has consistently worked to address the public safety threat posed by organized criminal gangs,” said Portland Chief of Police Bob Day. “This sentence will send a powerful message that organizations that engage in criminal violence will be held accountable. We are grateful for our partnerships with skilled investigators and federal prosecutors with whom we have collaborated to achieve this important sentence, and look forward to continuing this critical work toward making our community safer.”

“Through years of collaboration and multijurisdictional cooperation, a violent criminal is no longer in our community,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell. “MCSO will continue investing in this important investigative work, so that crime victims and survivors get justice. Together with our partners, we are building safer and stronger communities.”

Court records indicate that the Hoovers are a violent street gang based in Oregon that has a history of committing murder, robbery, and drug sales. The Hoovers moved to Portland in the early 1980s after starting out in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Members of the gang are arranged in a rough hierarchy according to their age and level of gang activity, giving them varying degrees of influence and authority. Members are expected to use violence on behalf of the group in order to uphold their standing and elevate in the gang.

The Hoovers, who identify as “everybody killers,” are in conflict with numerous Portland gangs, including several Blood and Crip units. Any perceived slight or actual act of violence against a Hoover member or ally is expected to be met with violence by Hoover members in retaliation.

Jones, a seasoned member of the Hoovers who calls himself a “shot caller,” ascended from baby gangster to gangster to original gangster inside the criminal organization. According to several witnesses, Jones was a “big homie” who led the gang by serving as a mentor to new recruits and younger members and by utilizing them to carry out gang-related activities and acts of violence.

A federal grand jury in Portland returned a 13-count superseding indictment on November 7, 2019, accusing Jones, 38-year-old Portland resident Ronald Clayton Rhodes, a senior member of the Hoover gang, and two accomplices of conspiring to commit racketeering, murder in support of racketeering, carrying a firearm during a violent crime, and causing a death using a firearm.

Jones and Rhodes were found guilty on several charges, including racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, by a federal jury in Portland on October 19, 2022. The prosecution established beyond a reasonable doubt that Jones killed Wilbert Butler on September 17, 2017, in Portland, over the course of the trial. It was also established that Jones had attempted several murders, unlawfully obtained weapons despite being a convicted felon, and supplied controlled narcotics around the Portland region.

Judge Michael J. McShane of the United States District Court will sentence Rhodes on October 27, 2023. Rhodes, like Jones, is obligated to serve a life term in federal prison.

A number of other Hoover members and associates are either the subject of pending federal charges or have been found guilty and sentenced in federal court for crimes committed in support of or on behalf of the gang’s criminal enterprise. These actions are part of the government’s ongoing investigation into the Hoover Criminal Gang’s racketeering activities.

