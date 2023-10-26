Salem to get new arena football team

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Professional football is coming back to Oregon, with a new Arena Football League team.

The team will go by the name the “Oregon Blackbears” and will play in Salem.

“Oregon is renowned for having a rabid football fanbase, so we’re absolutely thrilled to ring a new franchise to this market,” AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton said. “There’s no better person to lead the Oregon Blackbears than a true Oregon Star like Kayvon who understands the fans’ insatiable appetite for success.”

The team will call the Salem Pavilion Arena at the Oregon State Fairgrounds home.

Former Oregon Ducks star Kayvon Thibodeaux will head the team’s ownership group.

Chuck Jones has been announced as the head coach. Jones is currently an assistant coach and health teacher at McDaniel High School in Portland.

Kickoff is set for April 2024.

