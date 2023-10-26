Around the House NW
Sunshine rules much of the next week, but first frosty nights arriving too

Here is the weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 26, 2023.
By Camila Orti
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Clouds are taking a little longer to break this afternoon, so metro area temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. We stayed dry today, though! It was a chilly start for some of us, with outlying spots like Hillsboro in the low to mid 30s this morning.

As a large area of high pressure creeps its way over us, we’ll see afternoon temperatures warming up to about 60 degrees early next week and tons of sunshine. Nights will get colder with the clear skies, though. Some of the rural areas could see their first frost overnight tonight, we’re looking at the coldest night so far of the season with metro area lows in the low to mid 30s. The frosty mornings continue through the weekend, and the east wind will be gusty at times, especially if you’re near the Gorge.

Halloween is looking like it’ll be a dry one this year! Plan on mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Models are pointing to a much wetter (but mild) pattern arriving by the end of next week. At this point, we could see rain again on Thursday, and may stay rainy for several days beyond that. Enjoy the dry, sunny stretch while we’ve got it!

