Washington is the most popular relocation destination for Oregonians

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to Google the states that Oregonians most want to relocate to are Washington, Idaho, Montana, Texas, and Hawaii.

A new study found the top states that each U.S. state wants to move to.

The research was conducted by the real estate marketing company Hypewired, which examined which U.S. states people want to relocate to by analyzing Google search data.

The top three states Oregonians want to move to are:

Washington, where the average housing price is 16.1% higher than in Oregon. Idaho, where the average house price is $50,200 less than in Oregon. Montana, where the average house price is 8.1% less than in Oregon.

The study found that the three states that want to move to Oregon:

Alaska, where the average house price is $357,535, which is $137,042 less than in Oregon. Nevada, where the average house price is 15.3% lower than in Oregon. Idaho, where the average house price is $50,020 less than in Oregon.

“The research also shows that the sunshine state Florida is the most popular state for relocation searches, coming out as number one for all 23 states’ searches combined,” a spokesperson for Hypewired commented on the findings. “This could be due to its warm climate, affordable living expenses, range of attractions and activities, no income tax, and top-rated beaches.”

