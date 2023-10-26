Washington state tests 10K decades-old rape kit backlog, solves 21 cases, finds 2K matches

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - The backlog of 10,134 sexual assault kits in Washington state, some nearly four decades old, have finally been sent to labs for testing, the state attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

The AG office said at least 21 sexual assault cases between 2002 and 2015 have been solved in the process of clearing the backlog of untested evidence kits, including crimes against children as young as 3 years old.

Additionally, the tested kits have revealed more than 2,100 “hits” in the national DNA database. A hit occurs when a DNA sample matches an individual or another case in the database.

As part of the AG office’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project, the AG office conducted an inventory with every law enforcement agency in Washington state and determined the backlogged kits exceeded 10,000. As part of the inventory, police and sheriff offices across the state self-reported they had 6,725 kits sitting on shelves in 2016. Some untested kits dated back to the 1980s.

“Effectively ending our sexual assault kit backlog is a historic step toward justice — but our work on behalf of survivors is not done,” said Washington state AG Ferguson. “This success proves that government can solve big problems when we work together. We are committed to working with our partners in law enforcement to prevent any more backlogs so we have the best chance of solving these serious crimes.”

In 2015, the state legislature approved funding for the state crime lab and passed a law requiring law enforcement agencies to submit all sexual assault kits for testing within 30 days of their receipt. Once the lab receives those kits, they must be tested within 45 days.

“We’ve come a long way to create a system that delivers justice for survivors whose sexual assault kits sat forgotten on shelves in evidence rooms across the state,“ said Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines). “When I first started this work, I was shocked to learn that thousands of sexual assault kits remained untested.”

Leah Griffin, a member of the SAFE Advisory Group, said she struggled to convince police to test her sexual assault kit in 2014.

“To the over 10,000 other survivors who shared my experience, I want you to know that this was not your fault,” Griffin said. “You were not uncooperative. The system was not designed for you, which is why I’m so proud of the work that has been led by survivors.”

