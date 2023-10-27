1 found dead after house fire in Aloha

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - A person was found dead after a house fire in Aloha on Friday afternoon, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

At about 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a house in the 18000 block of Southwest Broad Oak Boulevard after multiple people called 911 after seeing gray smoke.

Crews found flames coming through the roof and heavy black smoke billowing from the home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and search the home for people. Crews said they found one person dead inside the house.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm, and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue came to help. They got the fire under control at 2:30 p.m. and were able to contain it to one house.

Washington County Sherriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

A TVF&R fire investigator is working to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

