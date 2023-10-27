Around the House NW
2 people rescued in winter conditions same day 11 miles apart in Marion Co.

By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION CO. Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue coordinated two separate rescue missions on Thursday, 11 miles apart in heavy snow and dangerous weather.

On Wednesday at about 7:35 a.m. search and rescue crews received an emergency message from female hiker Sanja Tesic from Canada.

Deputies were able to connect with Tesic and learned she needed help because of extreme weather conditions including heavy snow while hiking and camping at Jeff Park in the Willamette National Forest.

Search and rescue crews tried to help Tesic get out safely all day and into the early morning of Thursday, but could not because of extreme and unsafe weather conditions.

On the same day at about 7 p.m., deputies received a second report of a stranded bicyclist at Hawk Mountain in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

The bicyclist, identified as Jack Robbers by the Australian consulate, reportedly texted his father in Australia who contacted the consulate.

According to deputies Robbers’ phone died after he texted his father.

Search and rescue crews attempted to reach Robbers at the Hawk Mt. Shelter and were faced with the same weather conditions and could not reach the shelter that evening.

Sheriff’s deputies continued to search first thing in the morning on Thursday and Tesic and Robbers were found and rescued in separate locations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

